SEATTLE — Golden Gardens beach in Seattle is now back open after an overflow of sewage shut down swimming for several days.

Last week, 165,000 gallons of sewage overflowed just north of the park, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

Initially, swimming was prohibited due to elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

On July 1, Seattle Public Utilities announced that bacteria conditions have greatly improved with recent testing and that the water at the beach is now "safe for contact."

The "closed" signs that greeted beach-goers last week have been taken down.

