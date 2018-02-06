Traffic is moving once again Friday evening across Seattle's Aurora Bridge.

Police and fire crews closed the entire bridge for the majority of an hour after 5 vehicles crashed on the mid-span around 5 p.m. Shortly at 6 p.m., traffic began moving through one lane in each direction.

Crews transported one patient to the hospital with serious injuries.

During their rescue response, firefighters cut the roof off of a vehicle to rescue a driver, the department tweeted.

All lanes reopened by 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters working to extricate a single patient from a vehicle on Aurora Ave. N. Crews cutting roof off vehicle to access patient. Expect traffic delays. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 2, 2018

