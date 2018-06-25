Seattle celebrated its 44th pride parade on Sunday. It was a colorful day of marching, cheering, and dancing — but for many, the meaning of pride goes far beyond that.

"I am gay and I can come here, dress how I want, wear makeup, to act how I want without having to feel judged," said Jose Munoz.

It's a day where no one has to feel they have to hide their identity. On any other day, that's something parade-goer Kelley Gates has to deal with.

"I'm thirty years old and I have never told (my mom) that I'm not straight."

Gates said that having to keep a piece of her individuality a secret is not easy.

"It's like a part of yourself is gone, like a part of yourself doesn't matter to everyone else," said Gates.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says the parade is an event to encourage others to be themselves.

"Be yourself, love yourself and love everyone around you. If we start from a premise of love and respect, it would make everything so much better," said Mayor Durkan.

Sunday's parade started at 11 a.m. at 4th Avenue and Union Street, weaving through downtown streets until reaching Seattle Center, where the celebration continued with PrideFest events until 8 p.m.

