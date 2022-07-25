Seattle Center seeing increasing reports of women being sexually harassed

Seattle police said they are investigating.

SEATTLE — Six women have told KING 5 News they were either assaulted or sexually harassed by a man near Seattle Center. On social media, even more women say this happened to them. The women believe it’s the same man.

“I also have a kitchen knife until I get my switchblade," said a Belltown woman who asked not to be identified, and was the latest victim of a man exposing and touching himself while following her.

It happened Sunday at 2 p.m. during Pokémon Go Fest. She later went to the security kiosk on Seattle Center grounds.

“There were children around, so I didn’t want them to do that to someone’s child or to snatch someone’s child,” she said.

She was able to get away because her neighbor came to help.

“He ran away, but not before exposing himself and masturbating in front of her,” said Monika March, who believes she was approached by that same man days prior.

March said the man threw trash at her, was yelling obscenities and followed her. March said she was able to get away by running to another security kiosk on Seattle Center grounds.

“It’s the long-term effects, right? Because, yes, it was that one incident, but it’s impacted my daily life and I’m afraid to go outside," said March.

KING 5 reached out to Seattle Center. In an email they said they have one official report on their campus and there was no need for an interview. However, three additional women told KING 5 they made reports with Seattle Center security guards.

“The utmost importance is your safety and if you don’t have that then what’s the point being locked up in your apartment," said Megan Tucci, who is thinking about moving to a different city after she said she was followed Wednesday morning on Fifth Avenue by a man who exposed himself and lunged at her.

Tucci was able to get a picture of the man.

All six women KING 5 talked to believe it’s the same man.

“Next step is we’re going to put posters around the neighborhood,” said Tucci.

When asked if Seattle police are doing enough to find this man, both Tucci and March said no.

"I know they deal with so much crime and maybe this isn’t a big deal to them but this is still a crime and needs to be dealt with," said Tucci.

For now, the women are sharing their stories. They plan to put up posters and are choosing not to walk alone.

“I’m scared and my neighbor and I even coordinated walking our dogs together so that we’re not alone. It’s terrifying to know he’s still on the loose,” said March.

The Seattle Police Department told KING 5 they are investigating reports of harassment in the area, but they don’t know at this time if it’s the same man.