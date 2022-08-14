Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail

Delays to traffic and the light rail are expected as the incident is investigated.

SEATTLE — A woman died Sunday after she became trapped between the light rail and the Mount Baker station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman at around 1:30 p.m. Crews were able to extricate the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Delays to traffic and the light rail are expected as the incident is investigated.

Sound Transit tweeted that the Link shuttle buses are replacing the 1 Line between Beacon Hill Station and Columbia City Station until further notice.

More information can be found at soundtransit.org/alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.