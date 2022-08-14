x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Seattle

Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail

Delays to traffic and the light rail are expected as the incident is investigated.
Credit: Andrew Nash
Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom joins New Day NW to give us an update on Sound Transit's ST3 planning.

SEATTLE — A woman died Sunday after she became trapped between the light rail and the Mount Baker station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman at around 1:30 p.m. Crews were able to extricate the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand

Delays to traffic and the light rail are expected as the incident is investigated.

Sound Transit tweeted that the Link shuttle buses are replacing the 1 Line between Beacon Hill Station and Columbia City Station until further notice. 

More information can be found at soundtransit.org/alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Seattle's Japantown holds first annual block party since 2019

Before You Leave, Check This Out