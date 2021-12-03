Where to borrow free materials to get rid of graffiti

Seattle Public Utilities has resources and tips. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Got graffiti in your neighborhood and feel the urge to do a spring cleaning? You can borrow what you need for free from Seattle Public Utilities. All you need to do is go to their website, download and fill out a Graffiti Removal Application Form and email it in. Once approved you can get paint, rollers, brushes, scrapers, gloves, trays, trash grabbers and garbage bags to borrow. You supply the elbow grease.

There are other resources for getting rid of graffiti as well. To report graffiti on public property use the online report form, download the Find It, Fix It mobile app, or call the City's Graffiti Report Line at (206) 684-7587.

Private property owners can take these steps to discourage graffiti: Install improved, or motion sensor lighting. Grow vines or vegetation to cover unpainted retaining walls, install cameras to monitor activity, and keep paint on hand to cover graffiti quickly.