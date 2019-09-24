SEATTLE — With the double deck Alaskan Way viaduct now out of the way, redevelopment plans for the 20 acres of now available open space can kick into high gear.

The Office of the Waterfront under the City of Seattle has already laid out plans for the next three to four years worth nearly $750,000,000.

They include a new concert location, Pier 62, where construction is now well underway and expected to open in early 2020. New parks are also along the way, including the new surface roadway which will move from where it is now up along the waterfront, to a bit to the east allowing for more pedestrian access.

RELATED: Timelapse video shows final hours of Seattle’s waterfront viaduct

City of Seattle

An expanded Seattle Aquarium and a new Oceans pavilion are also planned, which will be built across from the location of the current Alaskan Way from long standing aquarium piers. The aquarium will remain open during construction.

City of Seattle

The goal is to have the expansion ready for the public in the 2023-2024 time frame.