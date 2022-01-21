Westwood Village Target evacuated due to 'person in crisis,' Seattle police say

There are no injuries, according to police.

SEATTLE — Target at Westwood Village in West Seattle was evacuated due to a "person in crisis," according to Seattle Police.

All customers and employees were able to get out of the store.

Officers have been at the store at 2800 SW Barton St. since around 5:30 Friday afternoon negotiating with a man armed with a knife, attempting to get him to come out of the building, Seattle police said.

There are no injuries, police confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.