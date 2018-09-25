No two years are exactly alike when it comes to fall foliage. Perhaps you’ve noticed some years seem to lack a little vibrancy compared to others.

This fall has the potential to be one of those years thanks to what was happening here back in May, June, and July.

The months of May through August were the driest ever recorded in Seattle. That is a crucial time for trees and plants to take advantage of when it comes to producing fall colors.

Also see | Here's when Washington's fall colors are expected to peak

May is a particularly important month for trees in the Pacific Northwest. This past May brought only 0.12 inches of rain when we typically see close to two inches.

That lack of rain means many of the trees lining our streets will likely not be able to put on as good of a show this fall as they otherwise would.

Experts with Washington Park Arboretum say that even though we can still expect to see color this fall, many plants at the arboretum are already showing signs of visible stress from this past summer. That is not a promising sign for mid-October when Seattle broadleaves typically reach peak fall color.

The show should still be pretty, just not as good as you may remember from years past.

Share your photos with us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging #k5fall.

© 2018 KING