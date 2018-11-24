While lines accumulated outside big box stores, a West Seattle purveyor of vinyl put its own twist on Black Friday.

For the 10th year, Easy Street Records on California Avenue turned Black Friday into Record Store Day.

"It's really a celebration of music," said owner Matt Vaughan.

Record Store Day on Black Friday is an international movement where record stores work with record labels and managers directly to release rare LP's, 45's, and CD's. Once they run out in the store, they run out.

Vaughan says a special 45 featuring West Seattle native and Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell's last song ever recorded was one of the most popular.

"On the flip side there is a song called Stargazer live from the Paramount, which was the last time he performed in Seattle," he said.

There's no guarantee how long the 200 rare Record Store Day releases will remain in stock, but Vaughan says Easy Street Records will be participating in Small Business Saturday as well.

© 2018 KING