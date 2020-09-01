SEATTLE — The West Seattle Licensing office on California Avenue abruptly shut down at the end of the year, forcing residents to go elsewhere for car tabs or license plates.

West Seattle Licensing closed its doors for good on Dec. 31, agreeing to terminate its contract with King County after the county informed them of improper transactions happening in the office. Now, an investigation is underway.

At this time, it is not a criminal investigation. King County investigators do not believe the owners of the licensing agency played any role in what they are investigating.

Cameron Satterfield with King County Executive Services issued the following statement detailing what led to the investigation:

"The state Department of Licensing (DOL) and King County are investigating improper transactions made by employees at the West Seattle License office. DOL investigators provided a report to King County in mid-December detailing the improprieties. Over the next several days, King County connected with WSL ownership regarding the DOL report and next steps."

While Satterfield was not able to elaborate on the specifics of those transactions, he said customers impacted by the improper transactions should likely have been contacted by the state or county already.

On Dec. 24, King County issued a contract termination notice to West Seattle Licensing based on the owners of the business failing to provide proper oversight of their employees. Included in that notice was an option to cure the breach of contract.

West Seattle Licensing's plan to cure the breach was set to be turned in to King County by Jan. 10 and the agency would have been allowed to continue operating until at least then.

However, on Dec. 30, West Seattle Licensing confirmed acceptance of the termination notice and proposed moving forward with contract termination effective the following day.

The investigation is ongoing, but it is expected to wrap up soon since WSL has now closed. A new licensing sub-agent will be appointed for the West Seattle/White Center area.

The process could take up to a few months at a minimum.

Satterfield also mentioned the state department of licensing created new standardized contracts for use with all sub-agents across the state to help individual counties properly regulate the agents and help prevent things like this from happening again.

Meanwhile, Satterfield said the county is working to find replacement sub-agents for this office but the process could take several months.

Anyone who had an online pickup option at the West Seattle location would now need to pick them up from the downtown Seattle office located on 5th Avenue, according to the sign on the West Seattle Licensing front door.

If you do not want to renew online or have your tabs/plates mailed to you these are some of the other locations you can get help: