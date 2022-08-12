West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights

The display, which includes more than 44,000 LED lights, is synched to music which spectators can listen to on their radio.

SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display.

The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44 thousand LED lights. The display can be seen at 4040 47th Ave SW, Seattle.

Nearly two miles of cables traverse the property and are controlled by six units and a master software program that synchronizes the lights to music. Despite the impressive technology, the entire show uses less energy than 3 strings of incandescent lights and two inflatable yard displays.

A 25 foot “mega tree” is hard to miss and feature a lifelike projection of a dancing Santa. Special emoji figures even sing to popular songs and an LED screen on the home even features the lyrics for a family sing-a-long.

Every prop in the yard has an action that's part of the show.