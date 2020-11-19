WATCH LIVE: Officials announce decision to repair West Seattle Bridge

Repair work would add 15-40 years to Seattle's most used bridge.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city will repair the West Seattle Bridge, instead of replacing it.

The bridge could reopen to traffic as soon as mid-2022, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. Repairs could add an estimated 15-40 years to the bridge's lifespan and would cost about $47 million upfront, with an additional $50 million for traffic mitigation and $10 million for low bridge repair.

The city's most used bridge has been closed to traffic for months after the city found fast-spreading cracks in the structure.

Mayor Durkan's decision comes after "months of careful examination of the bridge's structural integrity, analysis of the costs and benefits of all possible options, and engagement with the communities affected by the bridge closure."

One of the key reasons to repair the bridge rather than replace it is economic recovery, which relies on mobility.

Seattle Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who represents West Seattle, said she heard from her constituents that restoring safe access as quickly as possible is the priority.

“Since the closure of the West Seattle Bridge on March 23, I’ve heard every day from residents and businesses that are hurting, their lives and businesses disrupted,” Herbold said. “I’ve heard consistently from D1 constituents that restoring safe access as quickly as possible is the highest priority. I agree repairing the bridge is the best approach to restore safe access as quickly as possible.

"The mayor’s decision to choose the repair pathway for the West Seattle Bridge has been thoughtful, thorough, and inclusive of a diversity of perspectives as well as the input of SDOT’s independent Technical Advisory Panel.”

However, if the bridge repair doesn't last as long as officials hope, Mayor Durkan said the city will have to replace it.