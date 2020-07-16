Seattle mayor declares West Seattle Bridge closure a civil emergency

The mayor signed the proclamation Thursday and also signed an additional emergency order requesting state and federal funding assistance.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has declared the ongoing closure of the West Seattle Bridge a civil emergency.

The high-rise portion of the West Seattle Bridge has been closed since March 23 after cracks were discovered and have rapidly expanded.

The mayor's office released a statement Thursday, saying the orders signed will help strengthen funding efforts for either repairing or replacing the bridge. It will also support the low bridge precautionary work that's being done after cracks were found in the lower bridge earlier this week.

Finally, officials said the orders will also support the implementation of mitigation measures in the greater Duwamish Valley communities impacted by changing travel patterns due to the bridge's closure.

The mayor and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) have not released a final decision on whether the bridge will be repaired or replaced.

But, this week the West Seattle Bridge Technical Advisory Panel (TAP) released an official statement indicating the information they've reviewed shows repairs are not "infeasible" and recommended continued exploration of repair options along with various replacement options.

TAP is an independent advisory committee made up of bridge engineers and experts from across the country assembled by SDOT to guide, inform and review efforts to repair or replace the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge.

While the city continues to investigate its options for repairing or replacing the bridge, it encouraged West Seattle residents and surrounding communities to voice their opinions through the Reconnect West Seattle Survey.

"This survey is a chance for everyone living in West Seattle to let the SDOT and our transit partners know what will help change the way they travel to and from the West Seattle peninsula," officials said.