Washington Middle School students rally to save jazz program

Students say the program has been "life-changing," with several saying they went to the school specifically for it.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Students from Washington Middle School in Seattle's Central District marched of music on Tuesday.

Teacher Appreciation day stretched in to the early evening as a student-led rally drew kids, parents and teacher advocates to gather at nearby Judkins Park to rally against Seattle Public Schools (SPS) budget cuts that will result in nine staffing position cuts, including their beloved Jazz teacher, Michael Sundt.

KING 5 first shared the news of Seattle Public School’s $131 million dollar budget shortfall in April.

Students took to school board meetings to make it known how valuable the jazz program truly is.

Sixth grader Jo Chick was one of many students who prepared passionate speeches. Chick spoke about the mental health benefits and how the jazz program was increasingly important to many students struggling with social pressures and teenage anxiety.

Classmate and jazz band member Owen Heffter said, “It’s not just losing the music program, it’s losing the legacy that the central district has with music.”

Washington Middle School is one of the most diverse middle schools in the city and is located along Jackson Street where the annual Jackson Street Jazz Walk celebrates the deep legacy of the music in the community.

The Central District is where icons like Ernestine Anderson, Ray Charles and Quincy Jones got their start.

Sharon Khosla is a Central District community organizer who has had a student graduate from the music program at Washington Middle School and has a fifth grader who is very excited to join next year. She was among the parent advocates who spoke to the SPS board last month. She said this type of cut will undoubtedly change the makeup of the school and Central District at large.

“To take the jazz program away is adding insult to injury,” said Khosla. She says a dwindling student body will only get worse by taking away a musical resource that in many ways defines the area. “For next year the TAF program is gone, eight staffing positions and the jazz program… in the middle of the Central District where Jazz is at the roots of the history?!”

Maria Monroe DeVita is a parent advocate and Professor at the University of Washington Psychiatry Department who felt compelled to help advocate for the students before it’s too late.

“So many families come to Washington Middle because of the of the legacy music program and it’s clearly soul medicine for so many students," DeVita said. She joined the student-led rally at Judkins Park.

Dozens of signs featured messages like “Music is mental health” and “Come for band, stay for math.”