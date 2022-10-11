Students plan city-wide walkout after shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle

Students are asking for more mental health support and safety officers with de-escalation and anti-racism training.

SEATTLE — Students at Ingraham High School describe the moments the school went on lockdown during Tuesday’s shooting.

“We hid in the corner. My friend was on crutches so I was carrying her bag because she was scared she couldn't run,” said Katie Strausz-Clark, a senior at Ingraham High School.

“When I started to hear police sirens it became really real, and I remember having to pull out my phone and actually type out to friends and family I love you, I don’t know what’s happening. I might die,” said Sofie Blazejova, a senior at Ingraham High School

Blazejova and Strausz-Clark said it took 15 minutes into the lockdown to learn the shooting was targeted at one student. The Seattle Police Department got the call of a shooting inside the school just before 10 a.m.

“I also feel really angry because I think this could have been prevented,” said Strausz-Clark.

Blazejova and Strausz-Clark are leaders in the school’s club, Ingraham for Gun Safety. They started the club after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

“We felt incredibly helpless after that and we wanted to have tangible activism in our community. When we created the club we never imagined we’d be in the situation we are now,” said Strausz-Clark.

They are now calling for change. Some of the group's big demands include more mental health counseling with one counselor assigned to every 200 students and security officers in schools who have received de-escalation and anti-racism training.

“I'm putting all of my thoughts and emotions about what happened that day towards active change. I really haven't had a moment to sit down with myself and think about those feelings that I had on Tuesday,” said Blazejova.

The two seniors and others are planning a city-wide walkout Monday for students and a rally at City Hall.

“An opportunity for us to all be together, to grieve together, and be activists together,” they said.

Blazejova and Strausz-Clark want adults to listen and do something

“We’re all children and we do not have the equipment to cope with this and no child does,” said Strausz-Clark.