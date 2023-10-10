Nurses at Virginia Mason picket over workplace violence, low staffing and wages

One nurse was stabbed in the face with a butter knife and another missed being hit in the head with a claw hammer, according to the union

SEATTLE — Nurses with Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle are picketing Tuesday to demand better staffing, higher wages and more protections against workplace violence at the hospital.

The 650 nurses represented by the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) are picketing from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and then again from noon to 2 p.m.

The picket comes after 15 bargaining sessions with the hospital.

Workers allege that their concerns over low staffing and workplace violence are being ignored by management. One nurse was stabbed in the face with a butter knife and another nurse missed being hit in the head with a claw hammer, according to the union.

On Sept. 23, nurses presented a proposal to the hospital suggesting increased safety measures, like limiting public access to certain areas of the hospital, introducing metal detectors and dogs and having an effective and responsive security team. These measures are in place at other hospitals and have been recommended by the American Hospital Association. Virginia Mason moved the proposal to an advisory task force, according to WSNA.

Nurses' workloads at the hospital have been increasing. At times there will be six or seven patients to one medical-surgical nurse, which is a ratio that's even higher than it was during the pandemic. Staffing gaps are being filled by travel nurses. Between July and August of 2023, the hospital lost 60 nurses, representing 9.5% of its workforce.

In a statement, the hospital said that nurses play an invaluable role in caring for patients and the community and that Virginia Mason is committed to ensuring a safe and high-quality workplace that attracts and retains employees. The statement went on to say: