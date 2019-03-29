SEATTLE — There's still disbelief in the days after a gunman opened fire in North Seattle.

"I can't wrap my head around the randomness of the act," said Sheree Skeslin of Lake City. "This was a terrible day, a terrible day for this neighborhood."

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. A gunman's rampage left behind so much grief.

"It is very sad and we want to make sure that people know we are thinking of the families," said Sandy Motzer.

The Medical Examiner identified the victims as Robert Hassan, 76, and Richard Lee, 75.

A family friend says Dr. Robert Hassan leaves behind a wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a retired Air Force colonel and flight surgeon.

Metro bus driver Eric Stark, 53, and Laurelhurst Elementary School teacher Deborah Judd, 56, were also shot. They are recovering at Harborview Medical Center.

"It is a very tragic thing for our neighborhood, and I think Lake City will come together," said Motzer.

Thursday night, the neighborhood found strength in numbers. A vigil was held along Sand Point Way NE, close to where the violence started on Wednesday.

"This was a healing time, I feel, to come here," said Brenda Reeves, who attended the vigil.

The 33-year-old suspect is scheduled to have his first court appearance Friday.