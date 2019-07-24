SEATTLE — Community members gathered in Canton Alley in the Chinatown-International District on Tuesday night to honor the life and legacy of Donnie Chin.

Chin was murdered four years ago. The case remains unsolved.

"We want to remember him and show how grateful we are for all he did all his life. He was really amazing and selfless," said Connie Chin Magorty, Chin's sister, said.

More than 50 years ago, Chin started the International District Emergency Center.

"He didn't care if you had a lot of money or if you were someone on the streets who needed help, he would help you," Chin Magorty said.

Chin's group worked to keep the public safe from the very kind of violence that ultimately cost him his life.

Jamie Lee works in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood, and she remembers July 23, 2015.

"He was out doing what it is he loved to do for this community when he passed away," said Lee.

Police said it appeared two rival gangs were shooting at each other, and Chin was caught in the crossfire.

"He deserved better, so we are going to always fight for him," said Chin Magorty.

"We don't want his legacy to go unnoticed or unremembered," Lee said.

There is an $11,000 reward offered through Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest and charges for the person or people responsible.

