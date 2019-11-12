SEATTLE — The Seattle Office of Police Accountability opened a preliminary investigation of a confrontation between police and protesters during a pro-president Trump march after video of the incident was tweeted.

In the video, an officer appears to trip over his own bike and then grapples with a protester before a bigger melee ensues at Westlake Center.

The Office of Police Accountability is “reviewing all available video and conducting interviews to determine whether violations of policy occurred.”

The video was tweeted out by Twitter user @spekulation. The tweet, which includes vulgar language, can be seen here. @spekulation later tweeted the original video was shot by @JamesonJaymie, whose Twitter bio says they’re a “citizen journalist covering the far right in the PNW. Adult Film actress, activist, survivalist and tech nerd.”

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told The Seattle Times she asked for the investigation to be opened.

A spokesperson for the police department told the Times the video doesn’t show the entire incident and the officer was moving in to make an arrest when he tripped over his bike.

The Office of Police Accountability, which is independent from the police department, will determine if there were any policy violations.