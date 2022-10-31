Victim of Alki Beach drive-by shooting still recovering after undergoing 2 surgeries

Ayla Matthews was walking her dog and playing Pokemon Go when she was shot by someone in a car near Alki Beach. Police are still searching for suspects.

SEATTLE — Ayla Mathews is recovering after she was shot near Alki Beach in Seattle on Halloween night.

Mathews and a friend were dressed up and walking her dog while playing Pokemon Go when police said the two were injured in a drive-by shooting.

Seattle police said the shooting occurred near Alki Avenue Southwest and 62nd Avenue Southwest around 10:10 p.m. that night.

Mathews was shot multiple times and has had to undergo two surgeries, but her husband said she's expected to be ok. The other victim was treated and released from the hospital.

"Obviously in a ton of pain and confused why it happened, and she asked the nurse 'why did they have to shoot me?' so many times," said her husband, Jeremiah Olson.

The couple lives in the area. Olson said he remembers hearing the gunshots.

“I started calling her and couldn't get a hold of her and you don't want to to think the worst, but I started freaking out because I knew she was out there somewhere,” Olson said.

A neighbor called Olson and told him there had been a shooting, and that Mathew and her friend were the victims.

“I sprinted down there as fast as I could and found her lying on the ground. In the moment I tried to be calm and not let her see that I was freaked out,” said Olson.

Olson said there was another group of people walking near his wife at the time of the shooting who may have seen who was responsible.

“Those people were the best witnesses so I'm really hoping they come forward,” said Olson.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Mathews cover medical costs.

SPD Public Information Officer Valerie Carson said Monday night it appeared the suspects and the victims do not know each other.

The SPD said responding officers interviewed witnesses and collected more than two dozen shell casings from the scene. The suspects in the drive-by shooting reportedly fled the scene in a light-colored SUV, according to an SPD Blotter post.