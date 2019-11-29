Seattle's Alaskan Way Viaduct might be a thing of the past, but you still have a chance to take home a piece of Seattle's history.

The deadline to drop by Friends of Waterfront Seattle's office to pick up a free piece of the viaduct has been extended through December, representatives of the group said.

“This is an exciting moment for everyone in the Puget Sound region. We’re saying goodbye to the Viaduct and hello to Waterfront Park: the community’s vision for a reimagined waterfront — a place where all are invited to play, relax, and enjoy in a welcoming, beautiful place,” said Heidi Hughes, Executive Director of Friends of Waterfront Seattle.

To get a piece of the commemorative rubble, email Friends of the Waterfront Seattle at info@friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org. You can pick the rubble up at the group's office, located at 1400 Western Avenue (corner of Western Ave and Union Street). Public hours are Wednesday - Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Anyone can pick up a piece of concrete, reminisce about the man-made megalith, and learn what the future of the Seattle waterfront holds.

