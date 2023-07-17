Voters to decide on Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy

If voters approve the levy that is on the August ballot, it will begin Jan. 1, 2024.

SEATTLE — King County voters will decide on a levy that will impact veterans, seniors and human services. In the past, voters said yes to the six-year levy three times. It was approved in 2005, 2011 and 2017.

King County is leaning on a levy, and once again asking voters to approve a measure to make sure veterans and seniors continue to receive key services.

"Because our general fund continues to shrink relative to inflation and population growth, we are having to make $50 million dollars in cuts to our general fund,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

The levy is being renewed at the rate of 10 cents per $1,000 evaluation on a home.

"For an $830,000 home, which has been about the average around here, that comes out to $83 a year,” said Constantine.

In the past, the levy served more than 27,000 veterans, service members and their families; funded 39 senior centers; and helped build more than one thousand units of affordable housing, according to King County. It also supported survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence and provided funding for the Elder Abuse Multi-disciplinary team's mission of making sure people are not victimizing seniors.