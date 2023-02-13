Valentine's Day ice sculptures in downtown Seattle will be 'grammable'

Giant thrones made of ice will be located in Occidental Square and Westlake Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Two ice sculptures in downtown Seattle will be a perfect photo backdrop this Valentine's Day.

The giant thrones made of ice will be located in Occidental Square and Westlake Park.

James Sido with the Downtown Seattle Association said the thrones will create "grammable" moments.

The thrones were sculpted on Monday and will naturally melt away.

Jennifer Casillas with the Downtown Seattle Association said the ice sculptures are an example of the things they do to draw people to the area. It's all about creating "more positivity" and having a "more positive impact on our downtown," she said.