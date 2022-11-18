2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW

A car that is believed to be connected to a shots fired incident crashed into a tree near the Center for Urban Horticulture.

SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon.

A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.

Officers arrived within moments and spotted a grey Toyota sedan fleeing the area, according to Seattle police.

A brief pursuit ended when the car crashed into a tree near the Center for Urban Horticulture, according to a UW alert.

At least two people fled eastbound on Northeast 41st Street. They were seen in backyards around Northeast 41st Street and 37th Avenue Northeast before they were detained, UW said in an alert.

A third person has not been apprehended.

Police said they recovered a rifle from the crashed car.

The University of Washington sent an alert urging people to "remain vigilant."

The campus has not gone into lockdown, because the situation moved very quickly east and north away from campus, according to the university.

The woman who had the gun pointed at her said a fight disturbance days ago escalated into shots being fired on Friday.

The case will be investigated by Gun Violence Reduction detectives, Seattle police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.