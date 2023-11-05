Unique opportunity to golf from the upper deck of Lumen Field this weekend

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit Stand Up to Cancer.

SEATTLE — Golfers of all kinds can swing from the Upper Deck this week in a unique stadium golfing experience at Lumen Field.

The stadium is taking a break from Football and Soccer to host a traveling golf experience that lets you play inside iconic professional sports stadiums. This week Upper Deck Golf is in Seattle and Co-Founder Frank Brown says tee times are still available for a perfect-weather round of nine holes.

“Upper Deck Golf is a once-in-a-lifetime golfing experience," Brown said. "We set up nine tee boxes around the stadium and you hit shots from the upper deck around the stadium down to the custom greens on the field below.”

Upper Deck Golf has a clubhouse experience with food and drink with multiple driving, chipping and putting challenges. Clubs are available at each pin and a custom scorecard is provided with 18 balls. Birdies, bogies and the other scores are based on circles surrounding the pins on Lumen Field. Each hole will range from 75 yards to 150 yards. Golf balls are collected by cart and by an armored staff member who is not considered bonus points but is definitely a moving target according to some giggling participants.

Upper Deck Golf is proud to support Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). SU2C is a groundbreaking initiative created to accelerate innovative cancer research and a portion of all ticket sales goes directly to support Stand Up To Cancer.

“We have worked with them from day one and we are blessed and honored to partner with them” said Brown.

Reserved tee times are required and only ticketed guests will be admitted for the event that runs through Saturday night. Tee times run as late as 9 pm so golfers can also reserve a later slot to swing the links under the lights of Lumen Field.