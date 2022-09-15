Have an unpaid Seattle parking ticket? Late fees start up again in January

Late fees were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle residents have nearly five months to pay or request a hearing.

SEATTLE — Seattle residents with overdue parking, traffic or camera tickets have around five months to either pay or request a hearing before late fees start up again.

Late fees were paused in March of 2020 due to the financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, fees will resume on Jan. 30, 2023.

There are over 295,000 tickets that could be impacted by the deadline, according to city data. Late fees are an additional $25 for a parking ticket and another $52 for a traffic ticket.

Seattle residents can pay overdue tickets, take advantage of the court's payment plan or community service options or schedule a hearing to dispute or mitigate their tickets by Jan. 30 to avoid late fees.

For people who have lost their parking or camera tickets, they can be looked up on the court's online portal using a license plate number.

For people who have lost their traffic tickets, they can use the court's online portal to search their name under the "defendant search tab."

For those who can't pay their tickets in full, they can apply for a payment plan or a community service plan, which could include payments as low as $10 per month, or perform community service work at an approved charitable organization.