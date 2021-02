Firefighters are at the scene in the 2700 block of East Cherry Street for a fire in underground drains.

SEATTLE — A fire burning underground forced evacuations in the 2700 block of East Cherry Street in Seattle's Central District.

Seattle Fire confirmed it is a natural gas leak. Gas ignited and has melted through asphalt.

More than 2,000 Seattle City Light customers were without power by 12:15 p.m.

Puget Sound Energy is trying to shut off natural gas.

One block in each direction of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Cherry Street are evacuated.