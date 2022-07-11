Truck crashes into Seattle home; no serious injuries reported

Seattle Fire said one passenger in the truck got himself out, and the driver had to be extricated.

SEATTLE — A truck crashed into a Seattle home in the Licton Spring neighborhood on Monday morning, Seattle police confirmed.

SPD said it is investigating how the crash happened, but Seattle Fire said one male passenger in the truck was able to climb out on their own. The adult male driver was extricated by firefighters, but neither sustained serious injuries according to SFD.

The home is considered unstable at this time by those on the scene, and the Department of Construction will be responsible for inspecting the building.

The driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center, but the passenger did not require additional medical care, per an SFD spokesperson.

"My heart was sinking and thinking did anybody get hurt and how did this truck get into my house," one of the homeowners said to reporters at the scene.

All eastbound lanes of North 85th Street were blocked as police and firefighters continued their work at the scene. A short time later, the left eastbound lane was reopened.

Update: The left EB lane of N 85th St at Wallingford Ave N has been reopened to traffic. The right lane remains blocked. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/VGNJ1rA7RN — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 7, 2022

SPD also is advising drivers to slow down on the roads, as winter weather conditions from overnight have many roads slick around western Washington.