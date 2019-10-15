SEATTLE — Surveillance footage appears to show a person lighting a fire outside Trinity Nightclub in Seattle one hour before firefighters responded to an arson.

Approximately 30 minutes of time-stamped footage provided by Seattle Video Security appears to show a person attempting to light a fire on Occidental Avenue South on Monday at 1:30 a.m. The person is seen walking away from and returning to the fire several times.

Seattle police said the fire, which broke out between the ceiling and the roof, was intentionally set about 2:40 a.m. It was under control just under an hour later.

Trinity General Manager Guy Godefroy said the damage was kept to a minimum, and the nightclub would be able to repair it and reopen the building.

There was nobody inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Seattle firefighters also found a second fire in the basket of a rideshare bicycle, which was quickly extinguished.