Train derails in Seattle knocking down power lines

The derailed train is blocking both directions of South Spokane Street.

SEATTLE — A train has derailed on South Spokane Street, blocking the road in both directions and knocking down power lines, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews responded to the train derailment near Colorado Avenue South and South Spokane Street after 10 p.m. Monday night, according to Seattle Fire.

As the train derailed, it collided with a power station, causing downed electrical wires. Seattle City Light is working to remove the downed wires. No injuries were reported.

Seattle Fire turned the scene over to the Seattle Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.