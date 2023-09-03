Tom Hanks coming to Seattle in May for a conversation about his upcoming novel

Tom Hanks is coming to Seattle on May 17 for an event with Seattle Arts & Lectures.

SEATTLE — Actor Tom Hanks will be coming to Seattle in May.

Hanks will participate in an event with Seattle Arts & Lectures (SAL) on May 17.

Hanks will host a conversation at Benaroya Hall about his upcoming novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece."

According to SAL, the book is about the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic books that inspired it. There will be three short comic books included in the novel, which were also written by Hanks.

According to SAL, all tickets, with the exception of a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets, include a copy of Hanks' upcoming novel that will be shipped to the ticket holder’s door by Third Place Books.

The Conversation with Tom Hanks will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $10 to $111. To purchase in-person and online tickets, visit the Seattle Arts & Lectures website.

"The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece" will be released on May 9.

This is Hanks' second writing endeavor. He published a collection of essays titled "Uncommon Type" in 2017, which landed him on The New York Times Best Sellers List.