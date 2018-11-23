If it appears, on many days, like Amazon’s Seattle headquarters has seemingly popped up overnight to transform the look of the city, a new time-lapse video will back up that belief.

In just 40 seconds, a new video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows six years of work at the northern end of the years-long SR 99 tunnel project.

The video was released to celebrate another milestone for the project as it inches closer to completion. A section of Sixth Avenue North, long closed to allow for the construction of the tunnel’s north portal and operations building, reopened this week.

Check out the full story on GeekWire.com

© 2018 KING