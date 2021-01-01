Seattle photography exhibit spotlights beauty, bright spots of 2020

Photographer Tim Durkan hopes his exhibit at Gallery Mack offers people hope for the days ahead.

SEATTLE — Seattle photographer Tim Durkan wants to remember the beauty that surrounded 2020.

Durkan’s passion for his hometown is now on display at Gallery Mack near Pike Place Market.

Gallery Mack doesn’t typically feature photographers and is home to the work of some of the most renowned local artists, like sculptor Georgia Gerber who created the famous Pike Place Market pig.

Durkan was flattered to receive an invitation to display some of his wildly popular photographs, and through the end of January you can visit the exhibit titled “Tim Durkan: The Pretty and the Positive.”

Durkan is perhaps best known for his unparalleled photos of the iconic Space Needle, but this collection feature much more than that.

“Sunsets, ferry boats, people loving each other before this pandemic really took hold,” Durkan said. “It’s not to downplay the challenges we’ve had, and it’s certainly not to forget some of the obstacles that we’re still having to overcome.”

As the name indicates, the show is about positivity and a reminder that Seattle is one of the most beautiful places in the world. Durkan said he wants his collection to give hope and inspiration for better days ahead.

This is also a unique collaboration with a local gallery that’s been in Seattle for over 40 years.