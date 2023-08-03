Thieves steal over $50,000 worth of music equipment from West Seattle collector

A West Seattle man says thieves stole his acoustic guitars, Gibson guitars and amplifiers from his condo storage unit.

SEATTLE — A West Seattle man says thieves stole between $50,000 to $80,000 worth of music equipment from his condo storage unit. The theft happened in the 6500 block of 42nd Avenue Southwest, near the Morgan Junction at the Loft 42 condo complex.

Emiliano Del Real says he discovered the loss at his storage unit at the West Seattle condo on Tuesday night.

“It is secure, door code, we have private parking," said Del Real. “I was just in shock, just in shock. It was just gone. I was just heartbroken."

"They got away with all of my acoustic guitars, my Gibson guitars. I had a Chris Cornell, a signature ES-335 in satin black," he said.

Del Real said the thieves got away with guitar amplifiers as well. Del Real said has owned and used the equipment for decades.

"Tons of memories, I mean, I wanted to be old and just play this stuff on the couch and just remember things," Del Real said.

"It is a huge loss. We are talking about 20 years of collecting something you love and have a passion for and all of a sudden it is just gone like that," said Del Real.

In addition to the instruments, a shotgun was stolen from the storage unit. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Seattle police.