Thieves use truck to steal kiosk from Ballard post office

The thieves got away with a self-service postage station, but it contained nothing of value, according to the Seattle Police Department.

SEATTLE — A group of burglars used a truck to steal a kiosk from a Ballard post office early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Police received a report that three men in a pickup truck used a chain to rip the front door off a post office on the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest around 4:30 a.m. They then sped away with a self-service postage station.

Investigators don't believe the thieves got away with anything of value.

Police later found the suspects' truck and the postal machine on the 7200 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest.

Detectives continue to search for suspects, according to SPD.

Smash-and-grab robberies and thefts have been an issue not just in Seattle but across the region in recent months.