The Rolling Stones will roll through Seattle next year as part of their Spring 2019 tour.

On May 22, 2019, the Stones will perform at Century Link Field during their 13-show leg of the "No Filter" tour.

For the past several years the band has been performing in Europe.

The U.S. tour will kick off in Miami on April 20, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale November 30, 2018.

