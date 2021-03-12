Seven teams will duel with their best holiday carols to raise funds for “Figlanthropy.”

SEATTLE — Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market is celebrating an annual tradition that’s been making the holiday sound brighter for 35 years.

The annual Great Figgy Pudding Caroling event resumes in-person tonight after a virtual production last winter.

Madison Bristol of Pike Place Market says last year's event was well-received online and they are thrilled to welcome back guests to join them at the Market in person this year.

“Traditionally this happens over at Westlake but we have moved it to the market this year and we will set up a stage on our vintage farm truck," Bristol said.

Seven teams will duel with their best holiday carols and have been raising funds in what’s labeled “Figlanthropy.”

The annual event has raised over $1 million and benefits two of the market's five social services. The Senior Center serves market neighbors who are facing economic challenges, food insecurity and social isolation. The Pike Market Food Bank serves individuals of all ages, offering free groceries, ready-to-eat food for clients experiencing homelessness, and home delivery for qualified residents of downtown Seattle.