A homicide investigation is underway at a park in south Seattle after a 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Witnesses called 911 just after midnight Friday to report a 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times at Martha Washington Park, according to Seattle police.

Responding officers found the teen in a wooded area with three gunshot wounds. Medics took the boy to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Witnesses told police they had been playing in the park when a car pulled up and someone began firing rounds in the wooded area. Officers were trying to get a description of the suspect.

Seattle police plan to release more details later Saturday. The park remains an active investigation scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Homicide/Assault tip line at (206) 233-5000.

