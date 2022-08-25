Teen charged with first-degree robbery, rape after escaping from juvenile rehabilitation facility

Jayvantre Sin escaped from a juvenile rehabilitation facility in eastern Washington in June.

SEATTLE — An 18-year-old suspect faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree rape and taking indecent liberties for crimes he allegedly committed after he escaped from a juvenile rehabilitation center in eastern Washington.

The suspect, identified as Jayvantre Sin, was supposed to be in the custody of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Family Services until he turned 19 and a half years old for crimes he was convicted of as a minor.

Sin was adjudicated for first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, identity theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle all before he turned 18, according to charging documents.

On two occasions, Sin was released before trial on electronic home monitoring. On the second occasion, the state objected to his pre-trial release. Both times, Sin removed his home monitoring bracelet, according to court documents.

Earlier this year, Sin escaped from Sunrise Community Facility in Ephrata, which is an unlocked facility with no fencing, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He had previously been in custody at Naselle Youth Camp, which is a medium security facility, but was deemed eligible for a transfer "Despite [his] criminal history and lack of compliance with court orders," according to court documents.

Sin was at Sunrise Community Facility from June 2021 to June 2022. On June 21 of this year, he and two other teens ran out of the unlocked front door of the residence and got into a "getaway car," according to court documents.

Counselors at the facility said they followed an escape protocol, which involved alerting law enforcement about Sin's escape, seeking information from his family and alerting another juvenile detention facility, which issued a warrant for Sin's arrest. King County Superior Court was not notified of his escape, according to court documents.

On Aug. 6, a month and a half after his escape, Sin allegedly robbed a 16-year-old girl of her cash and raped her at gunpoint while threatening to shoot her, according to court documents.

Nine days later, Sin allegedly followed a 25-year-old Seattle woman as she was walking home from work and grabbed her from behind. He then allegedly dragged her into a wooded area and "violently and brutally beat her and sexually assaulted her," according to court documents.

The victim suffered "extensive injuries" and had to be hospitalized, court documents said.

Sin was arrested Aug. 19 in Everett.