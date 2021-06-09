Tacoma man pleads guilty to setting Seattle's East Precinct on fire during CHOP protest

Isaiah Willoughby, 36, pleaded guilty to setting fire to the outside of the Seattle Police East Precinct in June 2020. He faces up to five years in prison.

SEATTLE — A Tacoma man pleaded guilty Wednesday to setting the outside of the Seattle Police East Precinct on fire during the CHOP protest in June of 2020, according to Acting US Attorney Tessa Gorman.

Isaiah Willoughby, 36, faces up to five years in prison, according to a release from Gorman's office.

In the early morning hours of June 12, 2020, Willoughby was wearing a distinctive sweatshirt when he was captured on surveillance video near debris piled next to the wall of the Seattle Police East Precinct, according to documents. Willoughby admitted to pouring gas on the debris. Video shows him lighting something on fire, and tossing it on the debris pile. Willoughby is then seen walking away.

The fire scorched the inside of the building but was extinguished by those nearby using fire extinguishers and pulling flaming debris from the building, according to the release.

Various people recognized Willoughby from pictures released by the Seattle Police Department. Relatives of Willoughby also confirmed he was in Seattle in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) Zone at the time of the fire, according to the release.

Following the fire, Willoughby removed several posts from his social media accounts that could have linked him to the arson.