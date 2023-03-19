Departures reopen at SeaTac Airport after investigation into unattended luggage caused delays

The departures lane was closed for nearly three hours on Sunday during a routine investigation into unattended luggage, causing backups and delays.

SEATAC, Wash. — The departures lane is back open at SeaTac Airport after an investigation into unattended luggage caused backups and delays at the airport.

Some entrances and exits to the departures terminal, along with the departures lanes, were closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.

A spokesperson said there was no threat to the public and police were treating it like a possibly dangerous situation due to protocol. A bomb unit responded to the scene, along with a bomb robot and bomb unit operator.

The hours-long closure caused congestion and frustration among travelers, according to a KING 5 reporter on the scene.

SeaTac tweeted that passengers might experience rerouting for departures or ticketing due to the investigation.

The FAA is asking passengers to check with their airlines to see if their flights are impacted.

According to FlightAware there have been 161 delays and three cancellations at SeaTac airport on Sunday. Passengers with flights departing from N gates are being bused.

The @PortofSeattle police have concluded their investigation and found objects have been rendered harmless. SEA operations are returning to normal. We appreciate your patience. — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) March 20, 2023

Alaska Airlines tweeted that it will take time for operations to return to normal and residual impacts are still possible. The airline encouraged people to check in online and access their digital boarding passes before arriving at the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.