Suspect in shooting of Seattle community activist held on $2 million bail

Elijah Lewis was killed and his 9-year-old nephew was also injured in a shooting in Capitol Hill over the weekend.

SEATTLE — The suspect in a shooting that killed Seattle community activist Elijah Lewis and injured his 9-year-old nephew made his first court appearance Monday.

A judge ruled the suspect should be held on $2 million bail. The judge found probable cause to hold the suspect on investigation for second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Lewis was known for his work with Africatown Community Land Trust along with several social justice groups and movements. Much of his efforts focused on addressing gun violence.

The shooting happened around 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, near the intersection of Broadway and East Pine Street.

According to a police report, the suspect was riding a scooter going eastbound on East Pine Street when he was overtaken by Lewis in a red Toyota Camry.

Lewis then attempted to take a right on Broadway when there was "some type of interaction between the scooter and the vehicle," according to the police report.

The window of Lewis's car was rolled down, and the suspect and Lewis exchanged words. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot into the vehicle three times.

The shots struck the passenger side front door, the passenger side rear window and the rear window of the car as Lewis was turning onto Broadway. One bullet hit Lewis in the chest cavity and another hit his nephew in the leg.

Lewis then drove around for a short while longer until his vehicle struck a parked car on Harvard Avenue and came to a stop. Lewis was unresponsive when officers arrived on scene shortly after. He was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center despite lifesaving efforts by first responders.

Lewis's nephew was also taken to Harborview. The boy required stitches and was released on Sunday.