Seattle

One person arrested for three suspected arsons in Seattle

The fires occurred between 7:30-8:41 p.m. in the city's Central District.
SEATTLE — One person was arrested after allegedly setting several fires in Seattle's Central District Monday night.

The three fires were reported between 7:30-8:31 p.m.

The fires occurred in the following order:

  • 635 37th Avenue at 7:30 p.m.
  • 512 31st Avenue at 8:25 p.m.
  • 517 30th Avenue at 8:41 p.m.

Members of the Seattle Police Department's arson/bomb squad are investigating.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

