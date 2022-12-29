Suspect arrested after pipe bomb found in Seattle parking garage

Police responded to the 900 block of South Horton Street around 8 a.m. for a report of a suspicious item.

SEATTLE — Police arrested a 38-year-old man Thursday morning after he allegedly left a pipe bomb in an underground parking garage in Seattle.

Police responded to the 900 block of South Horton Street around 8 a.m. for a report of a suspicious item.

Detectives from the Arson/Bomb Squad used a robot to examine and remove the device.

While police were investigating, the suspect returned and was arrested. The suspect was identified from surveillance footage.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for possession of an improvised explosive device.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.