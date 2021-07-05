Suspect arrested for hitting vehicles with concrete on I-5 near Federal Way

A total of four vehicles were damaged and one person was injured.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday after throwing chunks of concrete at vehicles traveling on I-5 near Federal Way.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. stating a pedestrian threw a rock at a vehicle, damaging the windshield near the South 272nd interchange.

The suspect was found lying in tall grass.

A trooper found chunks of concrete in the area that appeared to have been recently broken off of a nearby barrier.

A total of four victims reported damage to their vehicles as they approached S 272nd Street in the southbound lanes of I-5. One of the drivers received minor injuries after being hit by concrete and cut by shattered glass.

One driver identified the suspect as the person that threw a piece of concrete at his vehicle.

Suspect arrested for throwing rocks at vehicles on I-5 near Federal Way 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3