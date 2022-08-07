Deadly downtown Seattle beating shown in released surveillance video

The suspect in this case is in custody and being charged with murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — New surveillance video shows a violent random attack in downtown Seattle on Aug. 2, which ended with the death of a 66-year-old man.

In the video, 48-year-old Aaron Fulk and the 66-year-old man can be seen initially speaking with each other. Fulk then appears to take out a metal bar swings it at the man.

Fulk is seen being arrested a short time later.

According to charging documents, a Seattle police officer was in a patrol vehicle driving eastbound on Pike Street at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 2 when she heard the 66-year-old man yelling, "help me, help me."

The officer saw Fulk raise a 3-foot-4-inch metal pull-up bar over his head in a downward manner to strike the victim, court documents state. The officer said the victim fell "motionless" to the ground when the suspect struck the victim on the side of his head.

The attack happened on a busy street "in full view of a Seattle Police Department officer and several witnesses," the court documents detailed.

Police said the victim was unarmed and needed a walker to move around. He was 5-foot-6 and about 120 pounds, according to King County Prosecutors.

Emergency crews arrived to tend to the victim, who regained a pulse a few minutes after the attack, but remained unconscious. Court documents said the victim was at Harborview Medical Center in "grave" condition," but a SPD blotter post said he died from his injuries.

Officers at the scene said Fulk did not show any remorse for the attack, telling medics, "he's crippled now, isn't he?" Fulk allegedly said. "If I have to go to jail for it. I will," and signaled his intention to kill him when he said, "I'm gonna kill him a million times over."

Fulk told officers he beat the elderly man because "he was doing the devil's work."