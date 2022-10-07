Seattle's on-street paid parking summer rates begin Monday. Here's what you need to know

SDOT said the parking rate adjustments take place in spring, summer and fall to help ensure there are enough parking spots available throughout Seattle.

SEATTLE — On-street paid parking rates in Seattle will change Monday as part of its seasonal adjustments to curb demand, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said the parking rate adjustments take place at least three times a year in spring, summer and fall to help ensure there are enough parking spots available throughout the city.

Beginning Monday, July 11, 48 parking rate adjustments will be made across 27 different areas of Seattle. SDOT said most of the adjustments are for the afternoon and evening times with approximately 75% of all locations and times remaining at or below $2.00 per hour.

Overall, rates will remain at $0.50 per hour and $1.50 per hour at many locations in the mornings and afternoons. Four locations will see a rate of $3.00 per hour in the afternoon and eight locations will see $2.50 per hour in the afternoons and evenings.

Denny Triangle South will see the highest rate per hour at $4.00 in the afternoon based on high demand. Rates in the downtown commercial core retail zone will decrease to $0.50 per hour in the mornings.

SDOT said this summer's rates include more rate increases than the increases in the spring and during the pandemic.

More information on the parking rate changes can be found on seattle.gov/transportation.