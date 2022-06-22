Summer Night Market in Seattle is June 23

Pike Place will extend their evening hours for Summer Night Market on Thursday, June 23 from 6-10 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pike Place Market is hosting a Summer Night Market on June 23 and organizers just can’t hide their pride.

“When you walk up to the market you enter through a rainbow and it’s going to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, shopping, food, drinks and a celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community!” said Madison Bristol, marketing manager with Pike Place Market.

The evening is 21 and over with two bars featuring farm-sourced cocktails. Live music and performances will surround the more than 25 local art and craft vendors with drag queens Aunt Flo and Versace Doll kicking off the evening. Aunt Flo is also the owner of Bonnie B’s Peppers.

The market represents a sample of the small businesses that will be championed by the Greater Seattle Business Association. The Association was established in 1981 and is Washington state’s LGBTQ+ and allied chamber of commerce. It’s the largest in the country and represents more than 1,300 small business, corporate, and nonprofit members who promote equality and diversity in the workplace.

Katy Carroll with Seattle Bite Society said their lesbian-owned company has been supported by the Business Association in numerous ways and is excited to give a portion of their summer night proceeds back to the Association.

“They do a lot of scholarship work with LGBTQ youth and I’m selling our cookie tins in the market in large part because of connections the GSBA had so we are excited to join them at summer night!” Carroll said.

The gift basket company will share a welcoming table with the Association so guests can learn more about the Association and its impact in the community.