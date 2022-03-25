New rates for on-street parking coming to Seattle this week

The highest hourly parking rate after the changes will be in Denny Triangle South at $3.

SEATTLE — On-street paid parking rates across the city of Seattle are getting adjusted beginning Monday, according to the Department of Transportation (SDOT).

The rate changes come after an analysis of the latest available parking occupancy date, which covered January 2022.

The SDOT said changes are made to on-street parking in various business districts and neighborhoods and won’t take effect until the appropriate time of day, depending on local conditions and demand.

The SDOT’s goal is to keep parking rates at a level to ensure at least one parking space is available on each block throughout the day.

For about 95% of parking locations around the city, rates will remain below $2, and rates are either falling or staying the same in more than half of the city’s neighborhoods.

The SDOT adjusts parking rates in either 50-cent or $1 increments based on occupancy during each of the three times of day: morning, midday and evening. When parking occupancy is below 70%, the rate decreases. When the occupancy is over 85%, the rate increases.

The sweet spot for one-two open spaces at all times is when occupancy is between 70% and 85%, according to the SDOT.

Four neighborhoods are seeing rate decreases by 50 cents, including Chinatown-International District, the Waterfront, Pioneer Square and South Lake Union.

Meanwhile, 32 of the 90 area/time combinations are seeing rate increases, mostly at midday.

Beginning Monday, the highest hourly rate will be $3, which will take effect in Denny Triangle South at midday.